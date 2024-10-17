Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II reaches 4.5 million players

HQ

It only took two days for Saber Interactive to drop the bombshell that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II had already reached two million players, and ten days after that it was confirmed that it is now the second best-selling game in Europe.

If you thought things would start to calm down after that - you thought wrong. On Wednesday evening, publisher Focus Home Interactive proudly announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II has now climbed to 4.5 million players, writing: "We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago!"

As we reported yesterday, the studio has big plans for their title (and has already started talking about part three of the series), and they fittingly end their post with: "Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning".

We really loved Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and if you want to know why this is a serious contender for Game of the Year, then you should of course read our review.