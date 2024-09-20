English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is already the second best-selling game of the year

Only Helldivers II stands in its way.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We absolutely loved Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, giving it consistently sky-high ratings across the Gamereactor network. And apparently more people than us have been won over by the wonderful action-adventure, as GamesIndustry editor Christopher Dring now reports that sales are literally roaring.

It turns out that in Europe the game is "already the 2nd biggest NEW game this year, after just 2 weeks". The only game that has sold more is Helldivers II, but that was released in February and has therefore had much more time on the market. Dring notes that Space Marine II is thus "ahead of Last of Us 2: Remastered, Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Tekken 8, F1 24, WWE 24, Star Wars Outlaws and Prince of Persia".

Not bad and very well deserved, don't you think?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Related texts



Loading next content