Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II reaches over 2 million players

The launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II certainly appears to have been a strong one. Focus and Saber Interactive have made a great action experience, and it seems a lot of people - both those who are and aren't existing fans of Warhammer 40k - have decided to give it a go.

In a post on X/Twitter, Focus thanked the 2 million players that have stepped aboard the battle barge and helped slaughter the Tyranids and Chaos enemy factions. Underneath the post, we even get a thank you message from Clive Standen, who plays Lieutenant Titus.

As the game has a couple of online modes, we'll have to see how well it retains players, as while there have been a few releases this year to get millions of players at launch, fewer still hold onto them in the months after release.