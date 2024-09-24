Saber Interactive is already loosely talking about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II was a real kick-off to the gaming fall of 2025 with lead-heavy and spectacular action, which we and pretty much everyone else rewarded with really high ratings - and quickly became Europe's second best-selling game this year.

But now that the game is out, what are the plans for the future, beyond the promised support previously announced? The predecessor came out 13 years ago, does that mean we'll have to wait until 2037 for part three?

Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. In an IGN interview with Saber Interactive's chief creative officer Tim Willits, he explains that there are already plans in place for a major expansion or an entirely new game:

"Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel. We're literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future. It's too big of a success! I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on Space Marine content for a long time."

Willits is also pleased with the collaboration with publisher Focus Interactive, and when the time comes for part three, he's happy to do business with them again, and tells us a little of what we can expect:

"I would love to do it, yes. Yes, yes, yes! There's so many different factions... there are other chapters, too, that are interesting..."

But it will be a long time before that happens, and next up we can look forward to the content presented in Saber's very ambitious roadmap, which includes new levels, more game modes, another difficulty level, additional weapons and so on.

...and for Henry Cavill's sake, we hope they also expand the PvP part.