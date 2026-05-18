Virtuos wants to take on the task of bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V to the Nintendo Switch 2

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Virtuos, whilst not a studio that develops original titles, is one of the industry's best-known co-development or contract studios. We have them to thank for titles such as Dark Souls Remastered, Metal Gear Solid Delta, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Judas, to name but a few. It is clear that their portfolio demonstrates not only a talent for porting major games to different platforms, but also a genuine admiration for video games. And now they want to bid to bring two of the most famous unfinished business items to new platforms, namely Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

One of the most talked-about questions throughout the previous generation of Nintendo was whether the console could run GTA V natively, and almost no one understands why Nintendo and Rockstar hasn't reached an agreement here (though they have for other instalments in the franchise) to bring the most profitable game in history to the second best-selling console in history (at least until sales begin in India next year). And with Red Dead Redemption, the admiration is just as great. And Virtuos, now that Rockstar is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the launch of L.A. Noire (whose Switch port was done by Virtuos), wants to be commissioned to develop the Nintendo Switch version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to reports by Pockettactics, based on conversations with some of the studio's executives, at Virtuos "we love these games and believe they can shine once again on the Switch, delighting even more players." This is curious, given that we've been hearing for months, from both reliable insiders such as NatetheHate and our own sources, that a Switch port of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been in the works for some time now, although there is still no official announcement or release date in sight. Perhaps Virtuos' comments will encourage Rockstar to provide some sort of response soon...