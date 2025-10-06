Rumor: Known insider claims the long rumored Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 still exist

HQ

There are tons of self-proclaimed insiders sharing their opinions online, but only a few of them actually reveal accurate information on a regular basis. One of those people is NateTheHate.

That's why it's interesting that he's now confirming that the long-rumored new version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is still on its way to both Switch 2 and the duo PlayStation 5/Xbox Series S/X. He writes that these versions "exist" but adds that he has "no update on timing for release."

Basically, we'll just have to wait and see. But considering all the more or less well-known people who have said the same thing before, it seems like something is afoot after all.