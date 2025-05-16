Exclusive: Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 may arrive this year

HQ

Earlier this year, in the midst of a flurry of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks just before its official reveal video, offices such as Gamereactor's heard the inevitable rumours about the first Nintendo and third-party games that would accompany the console. We heard of Cyberpunk 2077, Split Fiction, Final Fantasy VII, and Elden Ring, titles finally confirmed at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation in April. But there was one big rumoured game that we'd heard of yet missed the party: Red Dead Redemption 2.

And it's happened again. Gamereactor has heard from sources close to Rockstar that the acclaimed Wild West open-world opus, considered one of the best video games ever, is not only on its way to Nintendo Switch 2, but could be coming to the new console as soon as later this year. It's also the very same they have heard and corroborate over at Nintendúo, and from different sources.

What's more, RDR2 for Switch 2 wouldn't be coming alone or as a one-off move, but it's possible that it could be coming at the same time, or somewhat later, as an update to the game for current-gen hardware - one of the so-called "next-gen upgrade patch" that brings the graphics and performance of Red Dead Redemption 2 up to date for PS5 and Xbox X Series X|S.



You can find out more by reading the original review of RDR 2, which called it a "masterpiece", a "turning point", or an "instant classic" back in 2018.



Of course, plans can change, especially when we're talking about a turbulent few years in the gaming industry and about a Rockstar and a Nintendo that are also readjusting their schedules. With the recent delay of GTA VI to the next fiscal year, there have already been other rumours, such as the recent one about GTA IV for PS4 and Switch 1 (following the adaptation of the first RDR), or the consequent possibility of the Switch 2 stock being reduced for the calendar year. Will GTA V and even GTA VI come to Switch 2 afterwards?

Nintendo and Rockstar, Rockstar and Nintendo, two giants that have collaborated sporadically in the past but which, coincidentally, star in the two biggest events of the next twelve months (and ten days). They seem destined to understand each other more than ever, and RDR 2 would be the best starting point. If the intel is accurate, it'd be already galloping towards the new hybrid.