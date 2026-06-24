Viral theory says that an alien spaceship will appear during the Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup match tonight

HQ

Brazil and Scotland play tonight Wednesday June 24 (at 00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST), in a group stage match at World Cup in Miami, at the same time as a match between Morocco and Haiti takes place. Brazil fights to be the group leader, while Scotland will try to win to secure qualification for round of 32.

This highly unusual match (there have only been five other matches between Brazil and Scotland since 1974, the most recent in 2011, with Brazil winning four of those and a draw) has become unexpectedly viral because of a theory that says that during the match... an alien spaceship will arrive.

The theory comes from Vó Bahiana, a Brazilian spiritist and self-proclaimed psychic and clairvoyant, who has over 23 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. Days before the match, she posted that she has dreamt twice of an alien invasion and mass abduction that will start during the match. "I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived," Bahiana said in the social media clip, with tears in her eyes.

She also claimed that in the second dream she was inside the spaceship, which was "full of buttons and full of layers as if you could pass through them" and saw a lot of pain and crying, and that's why she believes this could be an attack.

Hours before kick off, many are posting memes and AI-generated videos showing Vinícius and Neymar being abducted. Even the Miami International Airport issued an "official airspace restriction due to reports of unusual aerial activity in the region".

Other are pointing out that the 2021 movie The Tomorrow War also showed the beginning of an alien invasion during a Brazil vs. Scotland match, theoretically taking place during World Cup 2022...

Brazil vs. Scotland begins at 00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST, in a few hours. If there were really aliens appearing over the Miami stadium, we will be sure to cover all of that in our World News section.