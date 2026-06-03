Victor Wembanyama invited his San Antonio teammates to watch Obsession before the NBA finals

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Victor Wembanyama, star of the San Antonio Spurs, who will try to win his first NBA ring in his third year at the NBA, facing the New York Knicks in the finals, had an idea to have his teammates relax before the finals: watch a movie. But not any movie... according to ESPN reporter Michael C. Wright, Wembanyama chose one of the hottest horror movies of the season, Curry Baker's Obsession.

Apparently, the 22-year-old French player invited them to a screening of Obsession, "to wind down from the emotional toll of Game 7 heading into the Finals".

Fans have reacted to the news with admiration towards their idol 'Wemby', already acting as a leader on and off the pitch despite his youth, even if many have pointed that Obsession is quite an stressful movie to relax... even if it's an absolute treat for horror fans.

Already looking like one of the most profitable movies of all time, Obsession has been opening in several markets since spring (in France it opened on May), with Germany and Spain being the last major markets to open, on June 26.

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to knock down the defending NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder, winning in Game 7 in Oklahoma, and will aim to conquer their first NBA Championship since 2014. The first of a Best of Seven series of matches takes place tonight (Thursday June 4 at 2:30 CEST, 1:30 BST).