Backrooms and Obsession prove horror is thriving at the box office, even in the summer

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We're still months away from Halloween, but it seems spooky season has had a very early start. Thanks to two young YouTubers turned filmmakers, the box office has seen two of its biggest success stories, with one being one of the most-profitable movies of all-time.

We've known about Obsession for a while, and audiences are still showing their extreme fondness for the horror starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. The film has seen yet another increase in earnings at the box office on its third weekend in the US, which is simply unprecedented.

But, the big winner of the last weekend was the newcomer horror in Backrooms. Coming from 20-year-old Kane Parsons, the sci-fi horror starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve raked in a global total of $118 million (via BoxOfficeMojo). That makes it A24's biggest opening ever, and makes Parsons the youngest director ever to have a movie open with more than $100 million.

Both of these movies are looking to be incredibly profitable, with Backrooms having a production budget of around $10 million and Obsession being made for just $750,000. On the flip side, it seems Disney's latest big budget blockbuster is struggling to make headway in theatres, as it fell 69% in US theatres on its second weekend, earning $25 million. This makes it the largest second-weekend drop in Star Wars history, but the film has still grossed quite a lot of cash in total, at $246 million at the time of writing.