Vancouver Surge announces 2025 Call of Duty League roster

As we near the beginning of the 2025/26 Call of Duty League season in December (and with the Monster Energy Kickoff Invitational later this week), now one of the final CDL organisations who has yet to reveal and announce their squad for the coming season has shared this information.

The Vancouver Surge has taken to social media to reveal the four players and the coach who will be representing the team for the coming season that will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. As for who these folk are, the team is as follows:



Ronald "Abe" Abraham



Isaiah "Gwinn" Gwinn



Kaci "Lqgend" Sabri



Noah "Lunarz" Whillock



Travis "Jokr" Speer (Coach)



As for how this team will fare remains unclear, but it is at least composed of a few CDL veterans who polarise a couple of rookies too.