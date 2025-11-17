Gamereactor

esports
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The first big Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 tournament happens this weekend

A Monster Energy Launch Invitational is happening between November 22-23.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has only just launched (to middling impressions from us... see our single-player review and multiplayer review), and already a big tournament is on the horizon. No, we're not talking about the return of the Call of Duty League, as that won't be back until December, rather we're referring to a Launch Invitational that runs between November 22 and 23 and will feature all 12 CDL teams.

Yep, hosted by Monster Energy, the event will bring together all 12 CDL teams and four of the best Challengers teams for an event that runs over the coming weekend and is putting $75,000 on the line.

We don't yet know the format, but we do know that the four Challengers teams will be OMiT, Team WaR, Telluride Bush Gaming, and FC Stallions. This should serve as a good marker to judge the state and standards of the various CDL teams before they begin the main run of events and look to unseat OpTic Texas from the throne.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

