Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Valheim

Valheim's Xbox version will feature full crossplay with PC

The console version was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On Tuesday evening, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended, Iron Gate AB announced that its massively popular open world survival crafting game Valheim would be coming to Xbox consoles in early spring 2023, as well as arriving on PC Game Pass later this year.

Now following that announcement, the developer has revealed that when Valheim does debut on consoles, it will launch with full crossplay support with the PC version (both the Microsoft Store and the Steam editions).

As PC Gamer reports, it is also said that the Xbox and PC Game Pass editions will be synced, meaning you should be able to switch from playing Valheim on console and then on PC without losing any progress.

Valheim

Related texts



Loading next content