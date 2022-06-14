Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Valheim

Valheim is coming to Xbox in early 2023

And it will be on PC Game Pass this autumn.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended, Coffee Stain Publishing and Iron Gate has just announced that the hit title Valheim will officially be coming to Xbox consoles and on Xbox Game Pass early next year. But more than that, it was added that the game will be available on PC Game Pass this autumn.

We're not told much else, just know that for Xbox players, early spring 2023 is when to keep in mind, and PC players should note autumn 2022.

Check out the Xbox trailer for Valheim below.

HQ
Valheim

Related texts



Loading next content