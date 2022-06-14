Valheim is coming to Xbox in early 2023

HQ

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Extended, Coffee Stain Publishing and Iron Gate has just announced that the hit title Valheim will officially be coming to Xbox consoles and on Xbox Game Pass early next year. But more than that, it was added that the game will be available on PC Game Pass this autumn.

We're not told much else, just know that for Xbox players, early spring 2023 is when to keep in mind, and PC players should note autumn 2022.

Check out the Xbox trailer for Valheim below.