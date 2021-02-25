Valheim surpassed 4 million copies sold

You're watching Advertisements

How crazy it is, really? A few days ago, we just reported that Valheim managed to sell 3 million copies, which was a remarkable performance already since the game just rolled out in Early Access back in the beginning of this month. Now, what's even more incredible is, the game has passed the 4 million sales milestone already.

"That's right! Three weeks into Early Access, and we've hit another milestone, four million brave souls embarking on the most dangerous feat in over a thousand years of Viking history - trying to make Odin proud", said The Iron Gate Team in a Steam post.

They also shared some of the latest achievements:



This past weekend, we hit 500,000 concurrent players - this puts Valheim in the top 5 most played games in the history of Steam.



Valheim has already been played for a combined total of 10,000 years! That's 3,649,980 more days than the 20 days it has been on Steam Early Access.



Still climbing the Steam's Top 250 best reviewed games of all time, now sitting in 57th place!



81,000+ Overwhelmingly Positive reviews



Have you joined this Viking adventure yet?