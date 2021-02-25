Valheim surpassed 4 million copies sold

How crazy it is, really? A few days ago, we just reported that Valheim managed to sell 3 million copies, which was a remarkable performance already since the game just rolled out in Early Access back in the beginning of this month. Now, what's even more incredible is, the game has passed the 4 million sales milestone already.
"That's right! Three weeks into Early Access, and we've hit another milestone, four million brave souls embarking on the most dangerous feat in over a thousand years of Viking history - trying to make Odin proud", said The Iron Gate Team in a Steam post.
They also shared some of the latest achievements:
Have you joined this Viking adventure yet?
