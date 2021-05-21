Valheim has sold a whopping 6.8 million copies!

You're watching Advertisements

As an indie game, Valheim is doing exceptionally well. According to Embracer Group, the parent company of its publisher Coffee Stain, the Viking themed action RPG has shipped a whopping 6.8 million copies so far. This is actually not too surprising, since the game shifted a million copies a week after its release, then by March it surpassed the milestone of 6 million copies sold.

In the latest earning report that was released, it was also pointed out that the management of the company expect Valheim to sell another 1.0-1.2 million copies for the next quarter (ending June).

Overall this is all quite impressive, don't you agree?

Thanks, PCGamer.