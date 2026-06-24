Valencia Basket defeats Barça in Liga ACB finals to end historic season

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Valencia Basket has defeated FC Barcelona and claimed their second league title in history, ending one of the best seasons of all time for the "Oranges", in which they also reached their first Final Four in the EuroLeague, as well as conquering the Spanish Supercup. Valencia Basket already reached the Liga ACB final last year, losing to Real Madrid, in a competition that is rarely won by other teams besides Madrid and Barça (Baskonia being the main exception).

This year, Valencia, while finising second in the regular season with 25 wins and 9 defeats, defeated Surne Bilbao and Asisa Joventut in the play-offs, as well as beating Barça 3-1 in the finals, with vast superiority: they lost the first match by one point, but won the others 102-75, 88-80, and finally 108-84 at the Palau Blaugrana, with 500 local fans cheering them.

Jean Montero was named MVP of the finals, with 23 points, one of the best performances in the history of the Liga ACB finals. This is Valencia's second league title after 2017, with the same coach, Pedro Martínez, during his first stint at Valencia. Martínez later joined Baskonia, Gran Canaria or Manrsea, before returning to Valencia in 2024, and will hope to repeat the success next season... hoping to keep their best players.