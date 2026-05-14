Valencia Basket achieves heroic comeback and reach their first EuroLeague Final Four in history

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Valencia Basket was the final team to qualify for the EuroLeague Final Four, after achieving a huge and unlikely comeback: Valencia, second in the regular season, was defeated by Panathinaikos, seventh, in the first two matches of the best-of-five play-off, losing by one point in the first match and by two points in the second.

The Greek team had it very close, but Valencia fought hard and won the two away matches in Athens. And on Wednesday, the fifth match, in Valencia, was dominated by the local team: 81-64, to help Valencia Basket reach their first Final Four in history.

Two other series were finalised in four matches: Real Madrid beat Hapoel Tel Aviv and Fenerbahçe beat Zalgiris 3-1, while Olympiacos were the smartests, defeating Monaco, the team that qualified from the play-ins, in the first three matches.

The EuroLeague Final Four takes place in Athens next week:



Olympiacos vs. Fenerbhaçe: Friday, May 22, 17:00 CEST



Valencia Basket vs. Real Madrid: Friday, May 22, 20:00 CEST



Final: Sunday, May 24, TBD

