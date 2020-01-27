US Final Fantasy VII pre-orders will need opting in again

Final Fantasy VII: Remake was one of the big delay announcements of this month, moving back to April 10, and it turns out that Square Enix is aware of concerns fans may have about their pre-orders.

In fact, they've taken to Twitter to release a message for US fans who have pre-ordered the RPG through their store, saying that players must opt-in before February 28 so that their order isn't canceled. These players should get an email with a link to do so, but it's worth remembering to keep your order.

Based on limited quantities, those who miss this date won't be able to have their order reinstated, and payment processing will begin on February 28 too, again with another email reminding players on February 20.

Those who want to know more about the game should check out our extensive preview from E3 last year, since we got a presentation and hands-on too.

Have you pre-ordered?

You watching Advertisements