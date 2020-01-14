Final Fantasy VII: Remake delayed to April 10

Square Enix has just revealed that the Final Fantasy VII: Remake will now be released on April 10, pushed back from its original release date of March 3, coming exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

"We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII: Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020," the message from producer Yoshinori Kitase reads.

"We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer."

Last month we got a load of images from the upcoming RPG, and you can see them all here while you wait for the delayed release date.

Are you disappointed by the news?

