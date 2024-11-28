Updated: Potential Bloodborne remaster tease shot down

HQ

Here we go again. Despite there being nothing new for Bloodborne since the game's The Old Hunters DLC, fans have been clamouring for more for years now. There is constant hope for a remastered version of the game, a remake, or even a sequel.

This leads to fans clinging onto every possible detail and theory. Recently, FromSoft News on Twitter/X reported on a maintenance notice on the Bloodborne main menu, informing players the online mode of the game will be unavailable on the 3rd of December.

As noted by the account, this is also the day we expect to see something from Sony, as it was teased in a recent social media post by the company. This isn't the biggest reach we've seen from Bloodborne hopefuls, but it's worth noting that until something has been confirmed, nothing is going ahead.

UPDATE: After speaking with our own sources, it appears that there won't be a showcase coming on the 3rd of December, nor will there be anything Bloodborne-related announced on that date. It just appears to be an unfortunate coincidence, once more baiting fans of the 2015 game into thinking that an update is on its way.