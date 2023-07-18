UK games industry announces curated loot box guideline

HQ

It feels like a day doesn't go by without some kind of loot box controversy. On this very topic, the UK's games and interactive entertainment body, UKIE, has now published a new set of guidelines that have been decided on by a sector of the UK games industry, all in the hopes of better protecting consumers from loot boxes.

The full set of principles spans 11 points, each of which are designed to restrict minors from accessing loot boxes without the consent of adults, and to make it clearer just what loot boxes are and how they work through a new set of public campaigns. In the spirit of this, a £1 million, three-year public information campaign will be launched this month, with this featuring broadcaster Judi Love.

This is also on top of pushing to make loot boxes more transparent, i.e. making it clear what consumers could be purchasing and what their odds of getting the item are.

This set of guidelines have been determined by the Technical Working Group, with this body originally created by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. As for what the 11 principles are, you can see them in full below.