UK Charts: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy struggles to dethrone FIFA 22

The top ten of the UK boxed retail charts has been shaken up once again this week, as three top tier titles have released simultaneously. The highest charting of these is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which has fallen narrowly behind frontrunner FIFA 22 in second place. Mario Party Superstars has debuted in third, and Ubisoft's extreme sports sandbox Riders Republic has managed to grab the eighth place spot.

Elsewhere in the chart, Metroid Dread has slipped out of the top ten completely, with it falling from seventh place to 15th. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, which debuted in sixth last week, is also nowhere to be seen within the top ten.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 22

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Mario Party Superstars

Far Cry 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch Edition)

Riders Republic

Grand Theft Auto V

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury



Thanks, Nintendo Life.