English
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

UK Charts: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy struggles to dethrone FIFA 22

Mario Party Superstars has also landed in third place.

HQ

The top ten of the UK boxed retail charts has been shaken up once again this week, as three top tier titles have released simultaneously. The highest charting of these is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which has fallen narrowly behind frontrunner FIFA 22 in second place. Mario Party Superstars has debuted in third, and Ubisoft's extreme sports sandbox Riders Republic has managed to grab the eighth place spot.

Elsewhere in the chart, Metroid Dread has slipped out of the top ten completely, with it falling from seventh place to 15th. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, which debuted in sixth last week, is also nowhere to be seen within the top ten.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:


  1. FIFA 22

  2. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  3. Mario Party Superstars

  4. Far Cry 6

  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  7. Minecraft (Switch Edition)

  8. Riders Republic

  9. Grand Theft Auto V

  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Marvel's Guardians of the GalaxyScore

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

It's a great game that's even better than the movies with an amazing story, fun combat and tons of fan-service, but serious technical issues and repetition lessen some of the fun.



