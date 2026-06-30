Ubisoft reveals the console specifications for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced

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As soon as next week, fans will be able to return to the Caribbean to experience the beloved tale of Edward Kenway all over again in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. The remake is launching on July 9, and it has already gone gold, meaning it's ready to be put into the hands of fans.

For those of you who are looking to play the title on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you might be curious as to how it will run on the various console platforms? If so, the full console specifications have now been shared.

The key thing to note is that aside from the Xbox Series S, all three of the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PS5 Pro will offer three graphical options in Performance, Fidelity, and Balanced. Each operates at upscaled 2160p (PS5 Pro also takes advantage of enhanced PSSR) resolution and then targets either 60 FPS, 30 FPS, or 40 FPS, respectively. Likewise, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Performance will only offer base Ray-Tracing, while Balanced and Fidelity offer Extended Ray-Tracing, while the PS5 Pro offers Extended Ray-Tracing across all modes.

As for the Xbox Series S, the main thing to note is that the game only offers a Fidelity mode that caps out at upscaled 1620p resolution, 30 FPS, and offers Standard Ray-Tracing.

Check out the full console specifications below.