Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced has gone gold

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Unfurl your sails and raise the anchor, lads, as we'll soon be setting sail across the Caribbean again in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. There's treasure in the seas, but already we've got our first hint of gold as Ubisoft has announced the remake of the 2013 hit has gone gold.

Going gold, if you're unaware, comes from the days of gaming yore where developers would essentially have a playable disc sent out to platform owners so that it could be verified that it'll run on those platforms. Now, the phrase essentially means that development is complete. Providing there's no absolute disasters on the horizon, the game is fit and ready to make its debut on the 9th of July.

That release date is only a few weeks away, and makes Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced one of the biggest games coming out this summer. Whether intentional or not, Ubisoft has dodged the waves of games releasing by the end of August and into early September, giving us plenty of time to plunder the high seas before we see what else 2026 has on offer.