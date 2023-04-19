Tune in to Oxenfree II: Lost Signals when it launches on July 12

HQ

The final part of Nintendo's Indie World conference was all about sequels. No sooner had the official teaser trailer for Blasphemous 2 finished when Netflix had a pleasant surprise for us all: the long-awaited announcement of the release date for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

The sequel to Night School Studios' title has been shrouded in mystery, with a lot of misinformation and cross-decisions changing schedules at speed. Proof of this is that we were already saw the game in a preview in 2021, but then it was moved to a different date until it ended up in 2023. And, with this new trailer, it seems that both the studio and Netflix are clear that the game will be officially released on July 12. We've also been treated to a new trailer with a glimpse (and a completely revamped look) of the sequel's protagonists, Jacob and Riley, as they explore the mysterious signs that appear on remote Edwards Island.