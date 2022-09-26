Oxenfree II has been delayed to 2023

HQ

Night School Studios, the developer behind the Oxenfree series, has announced that fans will have to wait a little longer than expected before getting their hands on the sequel, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

And this is because a delay announcement has arrived and has stated that the game will now be coming in 2023 instead, while the team looks to produce "something special".

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be," reads the statement. "Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet. To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving our release window to 2023."

The statement continues, "Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!"

When it does debut, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will land on PC, both PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch.