TSM returns to competitive Rocket League (again)

TSM has had a strange presence in the world of competitive Rocket League, as the organisation was once a key player in the esport, but then departed the scene for around four years. Since that return in 2024, TSM has been through a few different rosters of players, with the latest major change happening in the latter parts of 2025 when it released yet another full team.

Now TSM is getting ready to begin competing once more, as a new roster has been signed for the organisation, a team that will represent it in upcoming events. This roster is made up of the former Project Delacruz players and manager, with the following individuals joining TSM's ranks.



Leonardo Raffael "Catalysm" Christ Ramos



Kevin "Kevin" Ameye



Nik Aiman Hakim "Sphinx" Bin Nik Azhar



Richard "trill." Juarez



Tino "Tynobad" Bader as the manager



As for where we'll get to see this team in action next, they will be competing at the Rocket League Championship Series Boston Major as of later today.