TSM is departing with its Overwatch 2 team

HQ

There is definitely a pattern forming. Following a bunch of storied and iconic esports organisations getting back into scenes they once left due to lacking opportunities, all because of the Esports World Cup hosting major events based on said games and offering clubs a financial incentive and support to build and sign rosters, we are now seeing teams exit these scenes once again.

Recently, we reported on Fnatic's decision to kill its Overwatch 2 team only a few months after reforming it, and now TSM is doing similar. With both building teams a couple of months ahead of the EWC, now the event is wrapped, TSM has decided to cut ties with its OW2 roster, all with the following statement:

"We'd like to thank every player and member of our coaching staff who were part of our journey this year. It was a bumpy road, but we're proud of the effort and dedication you all put in."

TSM originally disbanded and moved on from competitive Overwatch back in May 2017, before re-signing a roster in May 2024. This means the roster has operated for five months before being axed once again...