Three months after returning to Overwatch 2 esports, Fnatic is exiting the scene

When it was reported that the Esports World Cup would be providing funding for organisations to develop and sign rosters to compete in the many present games and tournaments, the big question was of course what would happen to these quickly acquired teams once the EWC had finished. It looks like we're getting our first example of that.

Because despite only signing and returning to competitive Overwatch 2 three months ago in June, Fnatic has released its team and decided to exit the scene once again. Fnatic has issued a statement on this decision:

"It's been an honour to return to Overwatch in 2024 but with our OWCS season coming to an end, we will be following its conclusion from the side line.

"We will continue to assess our options ahead of the 2025 season but in the meantime, we want to take this moment to thank our fans and our players and staff members who have been released to explore their options for the remainder of the year."

Do you think this is just the start of major clubs around the world cutting recently signed rosters?