Trump to speak with Putin on Monday as ceasefire pressure mounts

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. United States President Donald Trump is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a renewed push for peace in Ukraine, as European leaders demand an immediate ceasefire.
Trump, who has framed the war as a deadly proxy conflict, is also scheduled to contact NATO leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, Russia just launched its largest drone strike since the war began, underscoring the urgency of the talks.