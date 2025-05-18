Russia unleashes largest drone strike since start of war

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Russia has just carried out its most extensive drone assault since the 2022 invasion, launching 273 unmanned aircraft over central and eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said early on Sunday.

The strike, which followed unsuccessful negotiations on Friday, killed one woman and injured at least three others. Ukrainian forces intercepted dozens of drones, but the scale and timing of the attack suggest intensified pressure ahead of further diplomatic efforts.