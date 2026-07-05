Tour de France Stage 2: First climb of the race in scenic route between Tarragona and Barcelona

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Tour de France 2026 started with a team time trial in which Jonas Vingegaard and Team Visma took the initiative against Tadej Pogacar and UAE Emirates. Vingegaard wears the yellow jersey for the first time since 2023, winning the time trial in Barcelona in 21 minutes 47 seconds, eight seconds after than Filippo Ganna for Netcompany Ineos and Pogacar for UAE.

Stage 2 continues to be in Catalonia, with a 168.5 kilometres route between Tarragona and Barcelons, with 2,500 metres of elevation gain in two mountains. First, Alto de Begues, a 6.1 kilometres long climb with an average gradient of 6.5%, and finally the Alto del Castillo in Montjuïc Park, with a finish line next to the Olympic Stadium, same finish as Stage 1 but a different and more challenging route, making the climb twice.

The scenic race will also pass through several scenic town in the Costa Daurada like Monnars, Altafulla, Torredembarra, Roda de Berà, El Vendrell, Calafell, Sitges, and Castelldefels, passing through beautiful coasts and ancient Roman monuments. It will start at around 13:55 CEST, and the first riders to finish are expected after 17 CEST.