Tour de France 2026: list of all stages and how to watch it live (July 4-26)
How to watch Tour de France 2026 and which countries in Europe broadcast it for free.
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Today is one of the most awaited days of the year for cycling fans: the Grand Depart of the Tour de France, the world's most prestigious cycling race, taking place for the next three weeks, between July 4-26, and starting this year in Spain: three stages in Catalonia, from Barcelona, before the race moves into France, starting in Carcassone, and ending as usual at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
If you do not want to miss any of the action, with an epic duel between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, the two main favourites, here is a list of broadcasters for Tour de France 2026. For the first time, British fans will not be able to follow the race on free to air TV, as the rights move to Warner Bros., putting it entirely behind the pay platforms TNT Sports or Discovery+ through HBO Max, while Channel 5 will broadcast daily highlihts.
The race will be on free to air TV as usual in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Eurosport and HBO Max will have it on many European countries, too.
How to watch Tour de France 2026
- France: France Télévisions
- Germany: ARD
- Austria: Servus TV
- Belgium: RTBF
- Belgium: VRT
- Czech Republic: Czech TV
- Denmark: DKTV2
- Norway: TV2 Norway
- Spain: RTVE
- Ireland: TG4
- Italy: RAI Sports
- Luxembourg: RTL
- The Netherlands: NOS
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports, HBO Max
- Basque Country: EITB
- Portugal: RTP
- Slovakia: STVR
- Slovenia: RTV Slovenija
- Switzerland: SRG SSR
- Hungary: MTVA
- Russia: Okko
- Wales: S4C
Tour de France 2026: all stages
- Stage 1 (Sat 4 Jul): Barcelona to Barcelona - Team time trial
- Stage 2 (Sun 5 Jul): Tarragona to Barcelona
- Stage 3 (Mon 6 Jul): Granollers to Les Angles
- Stage 4 (Tue 7 Jul): Carcassonne to Foix
- Stage 5 (Wed 8 Jul): Lannemezan to Pau
- Stage 6 (Thu 9 Jul): Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre
- Stage 7 (Fri 10 Jul): Hagetmau to Bordeaux
- Stage 8 (Sat 11 Jul): Périgueux to Bergerac
- Stage 9 (Sun 12 Jul): Malemort to Ussel
- Rest Day ---- Mon 13 Jul
- Stage 10 (Tue 14 Jul): Aurillac to Le Lioran
- Stage 11 (Wed 15 Jul): Vichy to Nevers
- Stage 12 (Thu 16 Jul): Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône
- Stage 13 (Fri 17 Jul): Dole to Belfort
- Stage 14 (Sat 18 Jul): Mulhouse to Le Markstein
- Stage 15 (Sun 19 Jul): Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison
- Rest Day ---- Mon 20 Jul
- Stage 16 (Tue 21 Jul): Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains - Individual time trial
- Stage 17 (Wed 22 Jul): Chambéry to Voiron
- Stage 18 (Thu 23 Jul): Voiron to Orcières-Merlette
- Stage 19 (Fri 24 Jul): Gap to Alpe d'Huez
- Stage 20 (Sat 25 Jul): Alpe d'Huez to Alpe d'Huez
- Stage 21 (Sun 26 Jul): Thoiry to Paris (Champs-Élysées)