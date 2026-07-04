Tour de France 2026: list of all stages and how to watch it live (July 4-26)

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Today is one of the most awaited days of the year for cycling fans: the Grand Depart of the Tour de France, the world's most prestigious cycling race, taking place for the next three weeks, between July 4-26, and starting this year in Spain: three stages in Catalonia, from Barcelona, before the race moves into France, starting in Carcassone, and ending as usual at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

If you do not want to miss any of the action, with an epic duel between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, the two main favourites, here is a list of broadcasters for Tour de France 2026. For the first time, British fans will not be able to follow the race on free to air TV, as the rights move to Warner Bros., putting it entirely behind the pay platforms TNT Sports or Discovery+ through HBO Max, while Channel 5 will broadcast daily highlihts.

The race will be on free to air TV as usual in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Eurosport and HBO Max will have it on many European countries, too.

How to watch Tour de France 2026



France: France Télévisions



Germany: ARD



Austria: Servus TV



Belgium: RTBF



Belgium: VRT



Czech Republic: Czech TV



Denmark: DKTV2



Norway: TV2 Norway



Spain: RTVE



Ireland: TG4



Italy: RAI Sports



Luxembourg: RTL



The Netherlands: NOS



United Kingdom: TNT Sports, HBO Max



Basque Country: EITB



Portugal: RTP



Slovakia: STVR



Slovenia: RTV Slovenija



Switzerland: SRG SSR



Hungary: MTVA



Russia: Okko



Wales: S4C



Tour de France 2026: all stages



Stage 1 (Sat 4 Jul): Barcelona to Barcelona - Team time trial



Stage 2 (Sun 5 Jul): Tarragona to Barcelona



Stage 3 (Mon 6 Jul): Granollers to Les Angles



Stage 4 (Tue 7 Jul): Carcassonne to Foix



Stage 5 (Wed 8 Jul): Lannemezan to Pau



Stage 6 (Thu 9 Jul): Pau to Gavarnie-Gèdre



Stage 7 (Fri 10 Jul): Hagetmau to Bordeaux



Stage 8 (Sat 11 Jul): Périgueux to Bergerac



Stage 9 (Sun 12 Jul): Malemort to Ussel



Rest Day ---- Mon 13 Jul



Stage 10 (Tue 14 Jul): Aurillac to Le Lioran



Stage 11 (Wed 15 Jul): Vichy to Nevers



Stage 12 (Thu 16 Jul): Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Chalon-sur-Saône



Stage 13 (Fri 17 Jul): Dole to Belfort



Stage 14 (Sat 18 Jul): Mulhouse to Le Markstein



Stage 15 (Sun 19 Jul): Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison



Rest Day ---- Mon 20 Jul



Stage 16 (Tue 21 Jul): Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains - Individual time trial



Stage 17 (Wed 22 Jul): Chambéry to Voiron



Stage 18 (Thu 23 Jul): Voiron to Orcières-Merlette



Stage 19 (Fri 24 Jul): Gap to Alpe d'Huez



Stage 20 (Sat 25 Jul): Alpe d'Huez to Alpe d'Huez



Stage 21 (Sun 26 Jul): Thoiry to Paris (Champs-Élysées)

