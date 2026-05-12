Tottenham still in danger of relegation after draw with Leeds

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Tottenham fans still cannot take a break, and the threat of relegation is still very real after suffering a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Monday night. Mathys Tel found net in the second half but later committed a penalty that was transformed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, denying Spurs fans of a first home win since December. Goalkeeper ​Antonin Kinsky stopped a potential late winner by Sean Longstaff and saved Tottenham a point to stand two ahead of West Ham.

While West Ham's disallowed goal by VAR in the match against Arsenal on Sunday benefits them, despite the tough pill to swallow of seeing their rivals get closer to the Premier League title, Tottenham is only two points ahead of West Ham, and there are two matches remaining.

West Ham faces Newcastle on Sunday, May 17; and Leeds on Sunday May 24, and Tottenham has, in theory, tougher rivals: a much needed Chelsea, who risks playing in Europe on May 19, and Everton on May 24. Tottenham will be saves if they win both matches, but a slip here or there and they will be at the mercy of West Ham.

Do you think Tottenham will avoid relegation to the Championship this season?