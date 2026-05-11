Arsenal happy with one of the most controversial VAR decisions in Premier League history

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Arsenal remains in the lead of the Premier League race after a dramatic end of the match against West Ham, ended 1-0 for the visitors Arsenal, with what many are calling the most consequential VAR decision in history, one that could seal the fate for both teams in radically opposite directions: Arsenal closer to the league title, and West Ham close to relegation.

It happened with a goal by Callum Wilson for West Ham in the last seconds of the match, that was initially awarded and celebrated by everyone at the stadium, while Arsenal realised that they may have wasted their best chance to win the league. But Arsenal players protested and VAR took four minutes to review the action, resulting in the goal being disallowed because of a previous foul against Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya moments before the goal.

Reactions on social media and sports shows have been wild, with many saying that Arsenal had relied on the same tactic (corners and set-pieces with many people crowded into the goal area) causing similar fouls that were not called there, many talking about "robbery" and double standards.

But the consequences are clear: if Arsenal had suffered a draw, they would be virtually tied with Manchester City (City still has a game in hand), needing to recur to tie-breakers if both were to win all their remaining matches, while West Ham will be condemned to relegation if Tottenham wins their match tonight Monday...