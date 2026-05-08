Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham is "emotional gymnastics" for Tottenham fans

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In the crazy final stretch of the Premier League, an unusual circumstance will happen: Tottenham Hotspur fans may be cheering for the first time for their rivals Arsenal, as their north London neighbours may have the key for Tottenham's survival in the Premier League... but it's a pill too tough to swallow for some.

Tottenham and West Ham are the two teams currently fighting for survival in the Premier League: Tottenham is one point ahead, 17th, with 37 points; West Ham is in the relegation zone with 36 points. And here's the problem: Arsenal play against West Ham on Saturday, at 16:30 BST, 17:30 CEST.

If Arsenal beats West Ham, Tottenham will have much better chances to save from relegation. But if West Ham beats Arsenal, Arsenal will suffer a huge blow for their aspiration to win the Premier League... especially after Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Everton achieved at the last second on Monday.

BBC asked some Spurs fans, and some are willing to gamble their chances of being relegated from Premier League and will cheer for West Ham to defeat their arch rivals. "One of my Spurs mates said they would be cheering on Arsenal. I was like: 'What are you even saying!'", said one Tottenham fan. "Personally, I wouldn't go as far to cheer on Arsenal. I couldn't bring myself to do that."

Another fan, however, says that "safety is more important than banter", while other said that "a lot of Spurs fans had come to terms with the fact that relegation was going to happen", so this is now "emotional gymnastics".

Whatever happens, it's certain that the Arsenal vs. West Ham match will be one of the most crucial matches of the final stretch of the league... with Tottenham and Manchester City supporters following it closely.