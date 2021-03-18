Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is available now

The Square Enix Presents - Spring 2021 show is in full swing, and as part of the broadcasted event, it was revealed that the previously leaked Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy will actually launch today, and available to pick up right now on PS4 and Xbox One.

The collection itself is set to feature all three games in the Tomb Raider trilogy; Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, with all of its DLC.

Take a look at the collection below, as well as the launch trailer.