Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Microsoft leaks Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

The listing has since been taken down.

A recent store listing (that has now been taken down) on the Microsoft Store has leaked the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The leak was first noticed on ResetEra, and if the store listing was anything to go by, the title will contain Tomb Raider: Definite Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and even Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Each game is expected to be receiving visual updates, all of its DLCs and even online features, and while this isn't listed as a new-gen upgrade for the games, 4K Ultra HD was mentioned in the leaked listing.

No price was mentioned on the listing, but a March 18 release date was shown, although considering how soon that is, we can probably assume that this was more of a placeholder for a future date.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Thanks, PCGamesN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy