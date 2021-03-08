Microsoft leaks Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

A recent store listing (that has now been taken down) on the Microsoft Store has leaked the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The leak was first noticed on ResetEra, and if the store listing was anything to go by, the title will contain Tomb Raider: Definite Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and even Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Each game is expected to be receiving visual updates, all of its DLCs and even online features, and while this isn't listed as a new-gen upgrade for the games, 4K Ultra HD was mentioned in the leaked listing.

No price was mentioned on the listing, but a March 18 release date was shown, although considering how soon that is, we can probably assume that this was more of a placeholder for a future date.

