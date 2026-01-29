Tobias Sühlmann former designer at McClaren is now head of desing at Porsche

HQ

Mauer joined Porsche in 2004 as the fourth design boss in the company's history, following in the footsteps of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, Anatol Lapine and Harm Lagaay. Michael Leiters, Porsche's new CEO, shares a few words about Maure: "Michael Mauer shaped an era at Porsche," "His work has shaped the style of the Porsche brand and will remain visible in the future."

Mauer will support Sühlmann during a transitional period. In a statement, he said: "Timeless design needs both: durability and new impulses. In view of Porsche's strategic realignment, now is a good time to bring new perspectives."

"Tobias Sühlmann can build on a unique design philosophy," said Leiters. "With his experience in the design of sports and super-sports cars, he will further sharpen Porsche's profile."

With this new face at the helm of Porsche design, will he be able to maintain the brand's well-deserved status?