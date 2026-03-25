Titan has been confirmed for the Invincible VS roster

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We're around a month away from being able to hop into Invincible VS, as the tag-battling fighting game will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 30. Fans will be able to get a taste of the action soon, as a beta weekend is promised for between April 9-11, where a ton of key characters will be playable on consoles only. The reason for no PC support for the beta was that developer Quarter Up wanted to protect against datamining, as it still has a few tricks up its sleeves, including one that has been shared recently.

It has been announced that Titan is joining the Invincible VS roster as a playable character. The crime boss with rock-hard skin is set to be usable in-game, becoming the 17th announced character for the project.

We've been presented with a gameplay trailer for Titan, which you can see below, and which spotlights how his hardened skin cracks and breaks off when he takes too much damage. What this video also does seem to affirm is that Titan won't be one of the playable characters in the coming beta, as rather he seems to be being saved for the full launch in five weeks.

Will you be suiting up as Titan in Invincible VS?