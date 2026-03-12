The Invincible VS Open Beta will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

If you saw the recent news about Invincible VS and how in early April, starting from the 9th, there will be an Open Beta where you can test much of the tag-fighting game, we do have a bit of important news to share if you were planning on hopping in via PC.

The Open Beta will only be accessible on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S devices. There will not be a PC edition of it, as developer Quarter Up has explained that it is skipping PC to ensure that the game isn't datamined ahead of its launch, meaning any of the final secrets (likely including the other unannounced launch fighters) aren't spilled before they are supposed to be.

"To protect from data mining during this stage of development, our upcoming Open Beta will be limited to console only."

PC fans, outside of checking out the game at conventions or shows, will simply have to remain content with playing Invincible VS when it launches on April 30.