Allen the Alien joins the Invincible VS roster as open beta dates are confirmed

HQ

We're less than two months away from the arrival of the next tag-fighting game of the calendar year, as Invincible VS will arrive on PC and consoles at the end of April. With that being the case, developer Quarter Up and Skybound Entertainment has been steadily sharing more and more information about the game and what it will offer, including most recently that Dupli-Kate will be a playable fighter. Now we know about another addition that is perhaps a tad more powerful.

It has been confirmed that Allen the Alien (who is voiced by Seth Rogen in the animated series) will be joining the Invincible VS roster as the next playable character. Regarded as a Striker-type fighter, we're told that Allen uses "his mobility, superhuman strength and grappling ability to downright beat up anyone who stands in his way. He keeps opponents on their heels with his incredible Unopan strength, and excels in mix-up scenarios where he can bait fighters and hit them with his armored stance. Allen's high-octane gameplay style can be tricky to master, but doing so will result in flashy, creative combos that leave any and all challengers in his wake."

The good news is that you will soon be able to test Allen the Alien as an open beta for Invincible VS is on its way and set to start on April 9. When this happens, as many as 10 of the total 18 playable launch characters will be on offer, including Invincible (Mark Grayson), Atom Eve, Bulletproof, Thula, Rex Splode, Battle Beast, Omni Man, Robot, Monster Girl, and Allen the Alien.

As for the firm launch date for Invincible VS, the game is set to land on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on April 30?