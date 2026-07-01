Three people die in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

HQ

Mexico celebrated their qualification to World Cup round of 16, first time reaching that round in 40 years, after beating Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday night, and wild celebrations in Mexico City, with thousands of people in the streets, turned tragic as three people died suffocated, reports Reuters.

The capital's health secretariat said ‌in the early hours of Wednesday in Mexican time that three people, a man aged 44, a woman aged 48, and a woman aged 19, lost their lives at the Paseo de la Reforma, near the Angel of Independence landmark, one of the most crowded spaces, where a firework display took place after the match.

Mexico City mayor ⁠Clara Brugada expressed her condolences to the families of the victims on X and urged everyone to "always celebrate with responsibility, care, and empathy". Many other people needed to be treated. They were not the first casualties caused during World Cup celebrations in Mexico: a driver who ran over dozens of people last week, causing 17 injuries, was badly beaten by the people on the streets and died days later at the hospital.