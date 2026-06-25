17 injured in Mexico after a car drove into a crowd celebrating World Cup victory

HQ

Celebrations after Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 and qualified as group leaders in World Cup turned tragic in Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California, when a hit and run resulted in 17 people getting injured on Wednesday night, one reportedly in critical condition.

A black car entered a street filled with people celebrating the victory, accelerated into a crowd, hitting multiple people before crashing into bollards.

A video on social media shows several people shaking the car violently when it entered the crowded street before accelerating and hitting dozens, something that apparently happens with every car trying to cross the street.

The driver was arrested on the scene and taken to a hospital under custody because of injuries suffered. Authorities will determine his legal status once his health condition allows it, as reported by Milenio.

It is unknown what motivated the driver to accelerate and hit all those people, but it reminds of a similar incident in 2025 during Liverpool's league celebrations, when a man drove into the crowd for two minutes and injured 130 people because he "lost his temper" being surrounded by people.