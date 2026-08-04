Three lionesses at Tokyo Zoo die of heatstroke

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Climate change and the gradual rise in temperatures worldwide, year after year, are providing us with dramatic evidence we are facing a real crisis for the survival of life on Earth - one that is unprecedented for humankind. Proof of this is the tragic incident at Tokyo Zoo, which has now confirmed that three of its sixteen lions have died as a result of the heat.

According to a report by Reuters, this situation is unprecedented in the 62 years since the zoo in the Japanese capital opened. And ever since the first heatwave in July, the entire lion population began to show symptoms, becoming lethargic and gradually stopping eating and drinking, to the point where all of them required immediate veterinary care. Apparently, the three lionesses, aged 3, 11, and 15, were suffering from severe dehydration and multiple organ failure, as confirmed by the post-mortem.

Temperatures in the area rose to almost 39 degrees Celsius from mid- to late July, triggering heatstroke warnings, and although lions are native to sub-Saharan Africa and are accustomed to arid heat, the combination of heat and high humidity in Tokyo makes it difficult for them to regulate their body temperature and led to the fatal outcome for these three females. The rest of the lions, incidentally, remain on intravenous treatment.

"No other animals have shown signs of illness, but staff are looking after the animals with even greater care than before", said an official from Tama Zoo.