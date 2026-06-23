THQ Nordic's annual Digital Showcase will return in August

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Fresh off of Capcom announcing plans to host a Spotlight showcase later this week, now THQ Nordic has come to the table and is ready to share an update on its annual Digital Showcase.

The event will return this summer, specifically on August 7 at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST. As for what it will offer, we're told to expect a "packed lineup of fresh updates and news across a wide range of our core IPs", and that this will include both "long-awaited reveals (release dates!!!)".

While the full slate of titles to appear in the show will only be known once the broadcast ends, a few have been confirmed already with the below set to offer news and updates via the showcase.



Titan Quest II



Wreckfest 2



The Guild - Europa 1410



Fatekeeper



Expeditions: Samurai



The Eternal Life of Goldman



Way of the Hunter 2



THQ Nordic does also state we should expect more confirmed titles to be shared "as we count down to showtime."