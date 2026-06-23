Capcom is hosting a 30-minute Spotlight on June 25

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The June event season is over, right? WRONG! Capcom is back to end with June with a bang, as the Japanese publisher has revealed it will soon be hosting a Spotlight event that focuses on a handful of its upcoming major projects.

The show will be around 30 minutes in duration and will be "full of Capcom goodness", with a specific focus on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

As for when the show will happen, expect it to begin on June 25 at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST, where we will get to know more about the games that last featured during the Not-E3 period of earlier this month.