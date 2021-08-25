This is why Starlord is the only playable character in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

HQ

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was announced during E3 in June and will be released on October 26. Unlike Marvel's Avengers, this one is a singleplayer game with only Starlord as the playable character.

While this might seem like an odd choice considering that he is probably the least interesting character of the ragtag bunch, especially gameplay wise, this is a good reason for this design choice. The idea is to toss you, as the leader, in the middle of a very loud group with strong opinions. Here's what Senior Creative Director Jean-François Dugas had to say about in an interview with VG247:

"Like in real life, when you have a group of people working together, you deal with different personalities with a lot of diverging opinions, you deal with strong minded people, natural leaders, and so on. And when you are a leader, it doesn't mean that people agree with your direction all the time, you have to act as someone that can rally people towards a common goal, as an example. We wanted to tap into this while making it fun.

We truly got excited by this direction. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, and Groot ooze with personality. We wanted players to be at the center stage of that dynamic. Therefore, the question became, "What if players are one of the Guardians? What if we put them in the shoes of the "so-called" leader, and let them make the big decisions? What if players need to adapt to the group's unexpected behaviors?"

The studio firmly believes this was the best way to tell a Guardians of the Galaxy story and Dugas ends by explaining:

"Being Star-Lord is truly empowering, engaging, and immersive. It was the best way for us to tell a true Guardians story. It was recognized as a bold move by a lot of people, but a vision that was exciting to pursue."

