This is the new 2027 Toyota Highlander, reborn as an EV

Toyota is a trusted brand for thousands of drivers. With models to satisfy all types of potential buyers, we have seen everything from smaller cars to those that stand out for their size, and the new 2027 Toyota Highlander is one of the latter.

The resurgence of the Highlander model comes hand-in-hand with the abandonment of petrol in favour of being fully electric. The standard battery for the XLE model is a 77.0 kWh unit that Toyota expects to achieve an EPA range rating of 287 miles. The Highlander is compatible with V2L technology, which means you can use the battery to power other things, such as your home, for example.

The Highlander uses the Tesla-style NACS port, as well as battery preconditioning that can be activated manually or through the navigation system. Toyota tells us that the Highlander will charge quickly from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, regardless of battery size.

Although it takes some elements inspired by Toyota's RAV4 model, it's a larger vehicle and this is also noticeable in the interior, with a 14-inch screen and also includes 5G network connectivity and Drive Recorder, which provides dashcam functionality with the Highlander's integrated cameras.

Although we do not yet know the exact price of this model, it is estimated to be around £58,000.

